“35 Brew Street” takes elevated casual dining to new heights at Diamond Jo Casino

Diamond Jo Casino welcomed a new-to-debut Gastropub, 35 Brew Street Bar and Grill, to its dining portfolio last Thursday, Nov. 9. The hotspot offers a variety of American favorites and pub-style fare in an elevated yet casual environment.

The new industrially rustic inspired 35 Brew Street resides just inside the doors of the west entrance of Diamond Jo Casino, located off I-35 at Exit 214. The restaurant is committed to providing an upscale casual dining atmosphere perfect for meeting friends to watch a game or for a night out for two. With 18 televisions and distinct bar and dining areas, guests can tailor their dining experience with each visit.

Brew Street’s menu features a variety of gameday favorites, including pub nachos, giant pretzel sticks, pizza, and chicken wings that include your choice of sauces and dry rubs. Other entrées include burgers, sandwiches, pastas and salads. Elevate the meal with a variety of signature cocktails, lemon and limeades, mules, wine and draft beer seven days a week.

35 Brew Street will open Monday through Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays the restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.