“Doublewide, Texas” to open at ACT

Albert Lea Community Theater (ACT) will open its 56th season with “Doublewide, Texas” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Sept. 23–Oct. 2.

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. The rollicking mayhem of this flat-out funny comedy escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas. So grab your Stetson and come on over to Doublewide, Texas, where life is double the fun, double the joy, and the audiences double over with laughter.

“Doublewide, Texas,” directed by Brian Mattson, will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea, Sept. 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30; Oct. 1 and 2. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, Sept. 26, matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office.

This play will debut a new Hearing Loop system recently purchased by ACT and installed in the theatre auditorium at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. This system is for audience members who are hard of hearing. To use this technology, you must have a hearing aid or cochlear implant that is equipped with a telecoil program.