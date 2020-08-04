“Sponsor a Lily” program a success”

On Friday, April 3, Three Oaks Greenhouse delivered 320 lillies to residents and staff at the Lake Mills Care Center, Mills Harbour, Forest Plaza, and Good Samaritan. Three Oaks held a “sponsor a lily” program via Facebook, asking people to show their appreciation to care center and assisted living staff members, and to cheer up the residents, who are in isolation and unable to be with friends and family during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Pictured left is Lisa Sunkle, activities director, at the Lake Mills Care Center with a few of the lillies delivered Friday afternoon