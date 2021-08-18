Albert Lea REALTORS have been presented with an opportunity to “Give Back” to the community. The SEMR (Southeast MN Realtors) Board has announced that they will be making a matching grant available to each hub of up to $10,000 to go to local non-profit(s). After looking at possibilities, the Albert Lea Main Street Program has made the decision to help the downtown businesses that have been hit with difficulties through these COVID times and The Salvation Army Food Shelf. That would mean with a goal of $10,000 or more that they could provide each organization with at least $10,000.

The Albert Lea Main Street Program supports downtown vitality by promoting its economy and events, as well as helping to rejuvenate and maintain its historic grandeur. The downtown businesses have received aid during COVID from different sources, but most of these programs/grants/loans were strictly for survival.

ALMS is looking to open a grant to “Thrive, not just Survive.” This grant would put in place critical marketing, software tools, and physical infrastructure to ensure these businesses aren’t just making it out of this pandemic, but leveling up on the other side. They feel that their downtown is the heart of the community and by helping them, we help the entire community.

Donations are being requested for The Salvation Army Food Shelf to help feed the hungry in Freeborn County. Last year, 161,548 pounds of food was distributed through the pantry to help feed 6,165 individuals. The lunch program provided over 10,000 meals last year. The Salvation Army could not do this without the generous donations from the community.