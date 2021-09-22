“Winter Bird Feeding” program

Bird feeding can be a fun, relaxing, and even educational way to spend those cold, winter days. To help people learn more about this fun activity, you’re invited to join NIACC’s Winter Bird Feeding class, Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m., in the Community Room of the TSB Bank, Forest City.

During the class, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will help people learn which birds you’re likely to attract during the winter months, types of feeders available, types of foods birds like the most, and other tips that will help you attract a variety of birds. Participants are also asked to bring along any questions they may have about winter bird feeding. In addition, handouts and other information will be available for people to take home with them.

There will be a fee to participate. Registration is required by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358 and asking to register for class #9753 or register online on the NIACC website--niacc.edu.