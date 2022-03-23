1901 Victorian House & Gardens may be put up for sale

The future of the 1901 Victorian House & Gardens depends on the community’s involvement. It needs hands-on workers with time, muscle and effort to sustain it as an asset and venue for Lake Mills.

After several years of discussion and concern, maintaining the extensive gardens and house has become increasingly difficult for those few members remaining in the Lake Mills Area Historical Society. Reluctantly, they have reached this conclusion: the house will need to be put up for sale without more engaged members willing and able to do the work.

The house was purchased in 2007. More than 30 people found fellowship and creative expression as they worked together to research and restore the house to its Victorian era. In honoring the history of Lake Mills and its ancestors, a beautiful showplace was established. Monetary support was received from numerous community benefactors during those years.

Today, only a few members remain active. They are no longer able to continue the work necessary to maintain this architecturally significant structure or the large gardens surrounding the house.

Please contact any member of the Lake Mills Area Historical Society and become an active participant to keep the 1901 Victorian House & Gardens a special part of Lake Mills. Three members are listed: Jayne Ringham. 641-592-2730,; Regina Adams 641-592-9811; and LeAnn Hagen 641-592-7792.