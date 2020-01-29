Home / News / 2020 Democratic caucus sites announced

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:28am Terry

The Winnebago County Democratic Party has announced the following locations for the Feb. 3 caucuses:
FC 1    Salveson Ballroom, Waldorf Univ.
FC 2    Atrium, Waldorf University
FC 3    Waldorf University Library, Room  201
FC 4    Room 116 Science, Waldorf University
Eden-Logan-Norway    Scarville Community Center
Center    Lake Mills High School Foyer
Mount Valley    Breen Conference Room, Waldorf Univ.
Grant-Buffalo-Lincoln    North Iowa High School Cafeteria
King-Linden    Thompson Library
Newton-Forest    Leland Community Center
The caucus doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. Anyone registered or in line at 7 p.m. will be able to participate. People not in line by 7 p.m. will not be admitted.
To find out which precinct you live in, you can go to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov/) and click on “Find Your Precinct/Polling Place. But, please note that the polling locations listed there are for elections, not caucuses. The caucus locations are listed above.
For more information about the 2020 Winnebago County Democratic Caucuses, people can contact Winnebago County Democratic Chair Lisa Ralls at 641-562-2993.

