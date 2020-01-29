2020 Democratic caucus sites announced

The Winnebago County Democratic Party has announced the following locations for the Feb. 3 caucuses:

FC 1 Salveson Ballroom, Waldorf Univ.

FC 2 Atrium, Waldorf University

FC 3 Waldorf University Library, Room 201

FC 4 Room 116 Science, Waldorf University

Eden-Logan-Norway Scarville Community Center

Center Lake Mills High School Foyer

Mount Valley Breen Conference Room, Waldorf Univ.

Grant-Buffalo-Lincoln North Iowa High School Cafeteria

King-Linden Thompson Library

Newton-Forest Leland Community Center

The caucus doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. Anyone registered or in line at 7 p.m. will be able to participate. People not in line by 7 p.m. will not be admitted.

To find out which precinct you live in, you can go to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov/) and click on “Find Your Precinct/Polling Place. But, please note that the polling locations listed there are for elections, not caucuses. The caucus locations are listed above.

For more information about the 2020 Winnebago County Democratic Caucuses, people can contact Winnebago County Democratic Chair Lisa Ralls at 641-562-2993.