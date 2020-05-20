The 2020 Iowa Governor’s Scholar Program

Iowa’s top academic students have been chosen for the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program. The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and its title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau, are presenting this recognition which began in 2003.

The 425 seniors being honored were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers. All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement.

Mason Fritz, Lake Mills, is the local graduating senior receiving this recognition.

The in-person ceremony for this year was canceled due to COVID-19 and the ongoing guidelines concerning public gatherings. With that in mind, the student honorees are being announced via news release, social media and the IHSAA website.

The recognition plaques and certificates are being sent to their home address this week.

“Iowa has a proud history of educational excellence, and this year’s honorees are a product of that tradition,” said Governor Kim Reynolds in a letter to the students. “You are a role model for your community and all students across the state. In these unprecedented times, it is your generation who will lead us into new opportunities in science, technology, agriculture, education and business in the coming years.”

Students have been encouraged to share their award utilizing #iahsseniors and the #IAGovScholar with social media posts. To date, the online footprint celebrating the students includes more than 140,000 people across Iowa.

“With schools closed, friends and family being kept at a distance and our lives abruptly put on hold, I can imagine how disheartened this year’s senior class feels,” said Craig Hill, Iowa Farm Bureau president, in remarks to the student honorees. “Please know it does not take away from your accomplishments or the incredible things you will achieve in the future.”

In addition to being recognized as the state’s brightest students, more than 99 percent of the group participates in school activities. More than 60 percent plan to pursue their post-secondary education in Iowa.

“The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in school activities, help develop outstanding young leaders,” said IHSAA executive director Tom Keating. “The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this prestigious program possible for many years.”

