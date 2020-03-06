2020 LMCS band royalty

The Lake Mills High School Band students voted electronically, and the 2020 Band King and Queen are Carson Rygh and Emma Martinson.

Carson Rygh, son of Bill and Laurie Rygh, is a senior trumpet player and high brass section leader in the Lake Mills High School Marching Band. Carson plans to attend Wartburg College in the fall to study pre-law, to be involved in music, and to run in track and cross country. Carson’s most memorable band moment is when he got a stick stuck in his trumpet mouthpiece right before the marching band’s performance at the North Iowa Band Festival last spring. Thankfully, he got the stick out of the mouthpiece prior to starting the parade.

Emma Martinson, daughter of Vernon and Louise Martinson, is a senior color-guard section leader in the Lake Mills High School Marching Band. Emma plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Business/Marketing. She also plans to be involved in the music program at UNI. Emma’s memorable band moment includes all of the hype and excitement prior to the North Iowa Band Festival performance each year. She loved how all of the seniors were able to give their advice to the underclassman during that last-minute huddle.