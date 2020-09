Lake Mills Community School is celebrating Homecoming this week. King and queen Homecoming candidates are pictured above, front row (L-R): Alexia Dean, MaKenna Hanson, Yaneidi Albino Vasquez, Emma Hoffman, and Kylie Greenfield. Back row: Casey Hanson, Jack Ramaker, Caleb Bacon, Elijah Wagner, and Ryan Huston. Royalty will be crowned during half-time of Friday night’s game against North Butler.