2022 LMHS Prom Grand March
Wed, 04/27/2022 - 9:11am Terry
Fifty-two couples walked the boards for the Grand March, Saturday evening, April 23. Temperatures were in the 70s during the day, but the high winds kept most pre-Prom photos indoors.
