2023 ACA Health Insurance open enrollment approaches

Open enrollment for Iowans purchasing or changing their Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health coverage for 2023 runs Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022–Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

“The time for Iowans to be thinking about health insurance coverage for 2023 is now. Employers are also offering choices, but for Iowans looking to the individual market, the time to enroll is coming very soon,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said.

Iowans can preview plan options at healthcare.gov beginning Oct. 1. Please be aware that the premium amounts will not become official until open enrollment begins Nov. 1, 2022.

“As the ACA’s open enrollment season begins, Iowans considering individual plans should talk with a licensed insurance agent to thoroughly research all coverage options to determine the best plan for themselves and their families,” Ommen said.

“It is important to realize that the sample premiums do not account for the premium assistance tax credits available for many households,” Ommen added. “The sample premiums available for review are based on geographical rating areas and also may not be available in the county in which you reside, but are a way to begin to understand the offerings.”

Iowans who wish to purchase ACA-compliant coverage must complete enrollment between Nov. 1-Dec. 15, 2022, for coverage to begin Jan. 1, 2023. For those enrolling between Dec. 16, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023, coverage will begin Feb. 1, 2023.

During open enrollment, Iowans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.

Local insurance agents, assisters and Iowa’s navigators are available to help Iowans review which insurance plan may best fit their needs. Iowans can find local help by visiting https://localhelp.HealthCare.gov/.

Important information about individual coverage for 2023

CareSource, Medica, Oscar, and Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa will be offering ACA-compliant individual health insurance plans to Iowans for plan year 2023. Medica and Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa will serve Iowans in all 99 counties. CareSource will serve Iowans in Dallas, Madison, Polk and Warren counties. Oscar will serve Iowans in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clinton, Dallas, Delaware, Dubuque, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Madison, Marion, Mitchell, Plymouth, Polk, Sioux, Warren, Woodbury, and Worth counties.

If you currently have coverage through the exchange and do not choose a plan for 2023 by the end of open enrollment, you will be re-enrolled into the same or similar plan.

If you are considering changing insurance carriers, double-check to ensure your preferred healthcare provider(s) are in-network and your prescription drugs will continue to be covered.

Changes in federal and state regulation have opened other options for Iowans to find health coverage through a health benefit plan sponsored by a non-profit agricultural organization or through short-term limited duration plans.