2023 LMHS prom royalty candidates
Wed, 04/19/2023 - 9:14am Terry
LMHS will hold their Grand March and prom this Saturday, April 22, in the high school gymnasium. This year’s theme is “A Night in Hollywood.” The Grand March will begin a 6:30 p.m.
LMHS will hold their Grand March and prom this Saturday, April 22, in the high school gymnasium. This year’s theme is “A Night in Hollywood.” The Grand March will begin a 6:30 p.m.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397