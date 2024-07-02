2nd Annual Galentine’s Day Champagne Stroll, Feb. 10

Come enjoy a “friends day out” in Lake Mills and attend the Lake Mills Chamber’s Second Annual Galentine’s Day Out, Saturday, Feb. 10. Take a stroll down the streets of Lake Mills and shop the local participating businesses and restaurants. The event is free to the public and all are welcome.

Pick up your free champagne flute or purchase your VIP bag (which will include a commemorative glass champagne flute with some extra goodies) at the Lake Mills Chamber office, Friday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Use your glass around town to sample signature champagne creations on Saturday at participating locations. Vote for your favorite creation to help crown a winner. The voting link is located on the LMCDC Facebook event page. The winner will be chosen and posted on the same Facebook page.

Local businesses will have specials and promotions for shoppers on Saturday, each offering their special champagne beverage for shoppers to sample and vote for.

Participating businesses, who will serve a signature drink are the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, 5 Alarm Brewing Company, Market Place on Mill Street, Mill Street Wine and Spirits, Salon 304, Telewut (sign up and win a $50 gift card with drawing), Tim’s Corner, Uptown Boutique, and Lazy Acre Vineyard.

At the end of the stroll, be sure to stop out to Lazy Acre Vineyard, located at 4776 Bluebill Ave. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Vineyard is hosting a Galentine’s Day event called “All That and A Bottle of Wine.” They will be offering a champagne-style beverage called “Hearts On Fire.” Buy your sweetheart a bottle of wine and receive a free box of chocolates.

Lazy Acres will also host vendors to who will offer special Valentine’s Day items for purchase. Smokin’ Mana’s will have chocolate covered strawberries. Sweet D Scents and Smells by Krissi will be selling room sprays, Valentine’s Day exclusive wax melts, and new candle fragrances. Positively Charged Jewelry will offer clasp-free jewelry, engraving and a personalized jewelry bar.

Be sure to stop out and have a wonderful time while supporting the Galentine’s Day Stroll event and sharing the love.