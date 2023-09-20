37th Annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival, Oct. 7-8

The 38th Annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival in Albert Lea, Minn., will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

This event was declared one of the “Top 100 Festivals in North America” by the American Bus Association and the Minnesota Office of Tourism voted the festival as one of the state’s Top 25 Festivals. The Big Island Rendezvous is located at Bancroft Bay Park, Albert Lea.

Over 1,000 re-enactors from Canada and the United States annually create a 45-acre community that celebrates everything from 1670 to 1870 in early America. Experience the fur trade period in the Voyageur encampment, Native American Tipi tours, the Scottish Clann Tartan, New Ulm Battery, and many Early American crafts such as woodworking, blacksmiths, and candle making just to name a few.

Purchase period wares, taste authentic cuisine, and experience the sights and sounds of history.

Various community groups and individuals offer a huge selection of specialty foods. You will find food here that you would not find at home, such as the most popular kettle korn, fry bread, homemade root beer, stuffed baked potato with pork, cheese, onion and sour cream toppings, pork chop on a stick, Indian Tacos, beef, and funnel cakes. There is also wild rice soup, and smoked turkey legs, and the favorite pork chop on a stick.

Over 300 tents and campfires create 12 acres of atmosphere in which to shop and listen to the entertainment. Over 1,200 living history re-enactors carry on their day-to-day lifestyles, as it would have been done over 200 years ago in the New World. No modernisms are allowed on-site, so you will see no vehicles or modern plastic tents. You literally step back in time into a wilderness of history.

The festival hosts different performance areas with music and dance continuously throughout both days. The entrance stage has a sound system adjacent to the food court area. The performers minstrel around the grounds to give a more intimate performance to smaller audiences under the trees. Celtic, Bluegrass, Gaelic, old time country, gospel and Cajun music are some of the types of performances presented. Stage entertainment includes Roe Family Singers, Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, Curtis and Loretta, Littlest Birds-Sharon Martinson, Tim Baisi, Stone Face Eddy (Saturday only) and Bob Bovee and Pop Wagner (Saturday Only) and more.

All types of activities and excitement are there for the children to enjoy. There are theatre, games, drills, and ceremonies, voyageur camps, and tipi tours. There is more than enough for the entire family to participate in each day.

For discount tickets and information call 800-658-2526 or email pvining@smig.net.

Free parking is provided at the fairgrounds and a shuttle will be provided from Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Handicapped accessibility and wheelchairs are welcome to the Rendezvous. Take the smaller handicapped accessible buses to the Rendezvous at the top of the hill at the entrance gate.

This is a rain or shine event. Wear comfortable shoes, umbrellas and layered clothing and if it’s cold, you may need to have jackets. You never know what to expect with the weather.

For more information go to www.bigislandfestivalandbbq.org.