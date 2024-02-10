38th Annual Big Island Rendezvous to be held Oct. 5-6 in Albert Lea

The Big Island Rendezvous & Festival is back for its 38th year, bringing history to life with exciting new acts and beloved returning performers Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6. A celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, music, and culture, this family-friendly event will be held at Bancroft Bay Park, Albert Lea, Minn.

This year’s festival will feature first-time appearances by Singleton Street and Hannah Flowers, joining returning favorites such as the lively Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, the talented Roe Family Singers, and the harmonizing duo Curtis and Loretta.

Festival goers can also enjoy a wide array of demonstrations from over 20 skilled craftspeople, including blacksmithing, pottery, tin-type photography, painting, silversmithing, and candle making. New demonstrators, such as a rug weaver and a beekeeper, will also be on-site to showcase their traditional trades.

For those seeking action, the New Ulm Battery will provide thrilling cannon shoots, while black powder shooting competitions will offer excitement for all ages. Living history enthusiasts will enjoy the presence of Ghost Garrison and Clann Tartan, reenacting scenes from the past and engaging with the public both days of the festival.

In addition to the captivating performances and demonstrations, visitors can indulge in delicious festival fare, including fan favorites like Kettle Korn, Bud’s Root Beer, pork chops on a stick, funnel cakes, donuts, Indian fry bread, stuffed baked potatoes, ribeye steak sandwiches, and fresh tater chips.

The festival grounds open at 9: a.m. each day, with a free shuttle service running continuously to transport guests to and from the event. Guests can also take advantage of discounted advance tickets, available for purchase at Hy-Vee locations in Albert Lea and Austin, Minn., as well as the Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, Security Bank, and various Credit Unions in Albert Lea.

Whether you’re a history buff, a music lover, or simply looking for a weekend filled with fun and food, the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival has something for everyone.