398 Century and Heritage Farm families honored at the 2023 Iowa State Fair

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Brian Feldpausch honored 398 Iowa farm families with Century or Heritage Farm designations at the Iowa State Fair today. The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 and 150 years, respectively.

This year, 242 Century Farms and 156 Heritage Farms were recognized. To date, more than 21,000 Century Farms and 1,800 Heritage Farms have been recognized across the state of Iowa. The Century Farm program began in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. The Heritage Farm program began in 2006.

“Achieving a Century or Heritage Farm milestone is a source of immense pride for an Iowa farm family. It’s important that we honor these generational families for the positive impact they have made on Iowa agriculture and acknowledge their resiliency, dedication, commitment and hard work,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The Century and Heritage Farm Program recognizes Iowa’s deep tradition of family farming, and having the opportunity to congratulate each of the families, hear their inspiring stories, and celebrate their remarkable accomplishments makes this event one of my favorite of the entire year.”