4-H Members meet with Iowa Legislators during Legislative Insider event

Iowa teenagers had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with their state legislators, Feb. 10. That’s one of the reasons 73 4-H youth from across the state participated in the Iowa Legislative Insider at the Iowa State Capitol. The Iowa Extension Council Association offered the event in partnership with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development program. Ten county extension council members and 35 extension staff, family and other adults participated to support the teens.

Iowa Legislative Insider is an annual opportunity for youth to learn about one of the core program areas of 4-H—leadership and civic engagement, focusing specifically on global citizenship and the legislative process. Youth participants were able to connect with their county extension council members, who served as mentors during the event, as well as meet members of the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate to discuss issues affecting youth.

Issues that teens took to legislators were wide ranging, including mental health issues around the number of guidance counselors in high schools, tuition tax credit for home school families, climate change, funding of law enforcement to have social workers on duty, medical privacy and freedom bill, eminent domain, school budgets and the definition of “public purpose” for expenditures, shortage of teachers, medical insurance, and affordable housing.

After speaking with legislators in the morning, youth participated in three workshops during the afternoon on topics of Youth in Action, Civil Discourse and Youth-Adult Partnerships. Youth learned about opportunities to engage in local and state government as well as participate in global citizenship learning experiences through 4-H to take back and share with their 4-H clubs and communities.

Legislative Insider partici-pants.“Guidance, policy and law at every level of government begins with an idea someone has and begins to speak about to others,” said Gail Castillo, 4-H youth program specialist and workshop presenter. “It’s important for teens to meet their elected officials and share their ideas and concerns. It’s important to know there are others who care about the same issues. Events like this are critical for skill building in communication, confidence and connectedness with others.”

Iowa Legislative Insider gave Iowa’s county extension council members, extension professionals and 4-H youth the opportunity to share the public value Cooperative Extension brings to every county in Iowa.

“It is always exciting to engage youth in their government,” said Debbie Nistler, state 4-H program leader. “These are Iowa’s future leaders and what better way to prepare them to lead. It was also a wonderful way to showcase our Iowa 4-H program.”

For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, please contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.