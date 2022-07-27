Worth County 4-H members recently participated in an “4-H Outdoor Adventure Camp” at Worth County Lake. The 4-Her’s learned about starting a camp fire, special knot making, fishing, air rifle marksmanship, kayaking, dog training, crafts and foods. The group also performed a service project at the arbor and bench area pictured here at the Worth County Lake Park. 4-H members pictured above, front row (L-R): Kale Bode, Kelsi Liddle, Ariah Bode, Beatrix Koenig-Fierova, Max Johnson, and Maya Johnson. Second row: Isabel Butler, Dominick Authier, Layla Scarlett, Jamison Harms-Rothmeyer, and Collyn Meyer. Back row: Harley Logeman, Lexis McHenry, and Sara Wubben. The camp was held in cooperation with the Worth County Conservation Board with several of their staff members including Dan Block, Dean Mueller, Dustin Doty, Jim Hanson, and Mike Bode volunteering for the event.