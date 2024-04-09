Absentee ballot requests may be filed for upcoming 2024 General Election

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections announces that voters interested in voting absentee for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election may file requests for absentee ballots with the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office.

Voters may request a ballot by mail from now through Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. In-person absentee voting at the Auditor’s office is anticipated to start Oct. 16 through Nov. 4 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m/).

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voters name, residential address, mailing address (if different from the residential address), date of birth, Iowa Driver’s License, Non-Operator ID Number or 4-digit Voter PIN, the election the absentee ballot is for, signature of the person requesting a ballot, and the date signed. State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. Send written requests to the Auditor’s office, 126 S. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

All absentee ballots must be received by the County Auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024 in order to be counted. Postmarks or bar codes printed on ballot envelopes will no longer make the ballot received after Election Day valid. Ballots from participants in the Safe At Home Program received by the Secretary of State in time to be transmitted to the County Auditor by noon on the Monday following the election, and ballots from uniformed and oversees citizens received by noon on the Monday following the election will be counted.

Additional hours open:

Monday, Oct. 21, open 8 a.m-5 p.m.—Deadline to register to vote and be listed in the Election Day registers. This date is also the deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed.

Saturday, Nov. 2, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.—Deadline for Auditor to review absentee affidavits received by 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.—Deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the Auditor’s Office.

Questions regarding absentee voting may be directed to the Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412. Voters can also follow Winnebago County on Facebook and our website at www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov for election information.