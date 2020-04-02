Absentee ballots available for Special Election

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections announces that absentee ballots for the March 3, 2020 Special Election are now available in the Auditor’s Office. Voters may register and vote in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and on specified dates listed below.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voters name, resident address, and mailing address (if different from the resident address), date of birth, election requesting the absentee ballot for and signature of the person requesting a ballot. State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html.

If you are requesting a ballot by mail it must be received no later than Friday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. This enables the Auditor’s office to mail the ballots in a timely manner. Send written requests to the Auditor’s office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Additional hours open:

Friday, Feb. 21, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers. Also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Monday, March 2, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to vote an absentee ballot in the county Auditor’s office and deadline for absentee voter to correct an incomplete affidavit envelope.

Tuesday, March 3, open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Polls open, return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting may be directed to the Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.