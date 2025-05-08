Abundant rainfall means it’s time to protect your animals

Recent and abundant rainfalls across Iowa have resulted in saturated fields and, more importantly, pooled stagnant water, all of which are breeding grounds for biting pests that can cause irritability and carcass impacts to pigs.

That’s why ISU Extension and Outreach swine specialist Colin Johnson said it’s important for producers to act now to reduce those impacts.

“Numerous management steps and biological products should be overlaid to reduce and destroy mosquito and fly populations,” he said. “The most critical locations to control are the respective breeding grounds. For most mosquito species, this is standing water, and for stable flies, it’s decaying material such as manure, bedding, compost, etc.”

Johnson said two resources from Iowa State’s Iowa Pork Industry Center can help producers learn what to look for, how to address potential issues and where to go for more information.

“Our new IPIC publication, Integrated Pest Management in Swine Production Facilities, focuses on management practices that can help producers mitigate insects,” he said. “And this spring, Chris Rademacher and I presented an IPIC webinar on preventing carcass damage by insects.”

Rademacher, who is IPIC associate director and ISU Extension and Outreach swine veterinarian, said it’s important for producers to be proactive to avoid negative carcass impacts and protect animal health, and these two resources provide information and considerations for use now and for planning.

“The publication helps producers think through a more comprehensive approach to insect pest management and how it needs to be thought about well in advance of marketing pigs,” he said. “The video shares practical strategies for implementing integrated pest management in swine barns.”

The publication, IPIC 209A, is available to download from the ISU Extension Store at no charge. The video is on the IPIC YouTube channel, also viewable at no charge.