ACDA Midwest Honor Choirs

Wed, 02/28/2024

Nine LMCS vocalists recently performed at the 2024 American Choral Directors Association Midwest Convention in Omaha, Neb. Students from a 10-state region auditioned for the prestigious biennial honor choirs which are held at various sites throughout the Midwest region in conjunction with the convention. Approximately 600 students gathered in downtown Omaha for three days of intense rehearsals which culminated in a grand concert at the Holland Center for Performing Arts. The four choirs were directed by acclaimed college professors from across the country. LMCS students are under the direction of Linda Saxton. Pictured above (L-R): Ava Menke, Vada Roberts, Adeline Sletten, Aiden Reese, Brooke Schulz, Alejandro Vazquez Perez, Lillian Young, Aidan Benny, and Chike Ikefuama.

