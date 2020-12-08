ACT extends pause on performances into 2021

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of its patrons, actors and volunteers, the Albert Lea Community Theatre Board of Directors has voted to extend the pause on performances into 2021, and will resume the remaining two shows from the 2019-20 season in March and June of 2021.

“Doublewide, Texas” is now tentatively scheduled to open March 18, 2021, and “Willy Wonka” will open June 17, 2021.

“With the uncertainty that exists during this pandemic, the ACT Board, in partnership with the City of Albert Lea, will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and determine when it’s safe to open our doors to the public for performances,” says Tony Segura, ACT co-president. “Our hope is that by March 2021, we will be able to return to the stage, continue providing outstanding community theatre and ensure the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons.”

If you hold tickets to “Doublewide, Texas” and/or “Willy Wonka” from their originally scheduled dates, including season tickets, you have several options:

Donate the value of your tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization. Your ticket purchase is a tax-deductible contribution, which plays a critical role in the sustainability of your community theatre. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, you are donating the value of your ticket purchase to ACT.

Hold your tickets as a credit. You may use your current tickets for “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka” as a credit for those shows in 2021. Because the dates have changed, you must purchase new tickets. Please retain your printed tickets and bring them to the box office as a credit when purchasing your new tickets.

Request a refund. Please call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with your contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls, and will respond as soon as possible.

Additional information and updates will continue to be provided in the coming months through social media, email, and at actonbroadway.com.