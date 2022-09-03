ACT to perform “Deathtrap”

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) continues its 56th season with the drama “Deathtrap” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, March 17–26.

This classic thriller, written by Ira Levin, provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness that leaves audiences spellbound until the very last moment. Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student from one of his seminars — a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

Cast members are Kurt Crocker, Risha Lilienthal, Aaron McVicker, Bev Loos and Jon Cochran.

“Deathtrap,” directed by George Favell, will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea, March 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25 and 26. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, March 20, matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are available at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This play contains adult themes, violence and some strong language. There are also instances of strobe lights and gunshot sound effects.