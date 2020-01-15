AEA Scout provides students and families with peace of mind in researching online information

A new online research tool, known as AEA Scout, has been launched by Iowa’s Area Education Agencies (AEAs) and ensures that students and families have access to trusted online resources in one location.

AEA Scout is an online portal that provides access to many of the digital resources provided by Iowa’s AEAs including AEA Digital Library, American History in Video, Encyclopedia Britannica, Gale, Learn 360, Mackin VIA, PBS Learning Media, SIRS Researcher, and Teen Health & Wellness. Initially, fifth through 12th grade students will benefit from a one-stop-shop for their research needs, and teachers and parents can rest easy, knowing their students are searching the quality content they’ve come to know and trust.

With AEA Scout, students have the ability to dig deeper in their quest for information. A wide variety of sources of information in multiple formats will be at their fingertips. This new way of information gathering also encourages students’ curiosity and builds a foundation for lifelong learning.

All of the searchable content found within AEA Scout is recognized by reputable publishers and producers and includes access to videos, articles, documents, ebooks, audiobooks, photos, charts, graphs and more. The more students search, the smarter and more customized the results become. The system also suggests materials based on usage and interest and allows students to create a folder for each class or assignment. Teachers can share resources and notes with specific students and both students and teachers can highlight, underline, take and share notes in one place.The system will also translate text to different languages, read aloud most digital text, and provide closed-captioned.

Individual access is still available for the following digital resources that currently aren’t integrated into AEA Scout. Visit your AEA’s website or Iowa’s AEAs website at iowaaea.org for these great resources:

• CultureGrams

• iClipArt for Schools

• Soundzabound

• BookFLIX

• TrueFLIX

• FreedomFLIX

• ScienceFLIX

• TeachingBooks.net

To learn more about AEA Scout, including how to access it for your K-12 student, please reach out to one of your Central Rivers AEA teacher librarians.