Ag Week Coloring Contest Winners

To celebrate Ag Week, March 23-27, Winnebago Farm Bureau sponsored a coloring contest for the first-grader classes in each of the area schools. Each school was awarded Casey’s gift cards for first, second and third prizes. With school closures the prizes will be given to the winners when school resumes.

Winners from Lake Mills are: first place, Emma Petersburg; second place, Piper Schmidt; and third place, Lyla Helgeland. Congratulations, the board had a difficult time judging with so many talented artists in the county.