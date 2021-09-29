Ag/Safety Fair held Sept. 16

It was a perfect day Thursday, Sept. 16, for the Winnebago County Farm Bureau Ag/Safety Fair. The annual event is held for the fourth grade classes from North Iowa, Lake Mills and Forest City schools. With 140 kids, the Fairgrounds in Thompson were abuzz with the excitement of learning about agriculture.The Ag Fair was a county-wide effort with stations from Heartland Power, Winnebago County Health, Winnebago Co. Extension, NRCS, Winnebago Co. Conservation, Zack Smith with his drone and the Buffalo Center Fire Department. FFA members from Lake Mills, North Iowa and Forest City played a big part in the success of this event. They brought livestock, manned stations and herded the groups of kids from station to station.