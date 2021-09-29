Home / News / Ag/Safety Fair held Sept. 16

Ag/Safety Fair held Sept. 16

Wed, 09/29/2021 - 9:20am Terry

It was a perfect day Thursday, Sept. 16, for the Winnebago County Farm Bureau Ag/Safety Fair. The annual event is held for the fourth grade classes from North Iowa, Lake Mills and Forest City schools. With 140 kids, the Fairgrounds in Thompson were abuzz with the excitement of learning about agriculture.The Ag Fair was a county-wide effort with stations from Heartland Power, Winnebago County Health, Winnebago Co. Extension, NRCS, Winnebago Co. Conservation, Zack Smith with his drone and the Buffalo Center Fire Department.  FFA members from Lake Mills, North Iowa and Forest City played a big part in the success of this event. They brought livestock, manned stations and herded the groups of kids from station to station.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here