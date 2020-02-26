AL Healthcare Coalition closes on new clinic building

Valentine’s Day was extra sweet this year for the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and its supporters. After more than two years of planning and activism, the group announced that they closed on the purchase of the former Herberger’s building, the future site of Albert Lea’s newest healthcare campus, on Valentine’s Day.

The group, originally organized in 2017 as Save Our Hospital–Albert Lea, was formed by hundreds of concerned community members in response to news that the Mayo Clinic would be cutting critical healthcare service offerings at the Albert Lea site, such as labor/delivery and in-patient hospital services. Together, the citizen group and the City of Albert Lea/Freeborn County, hired an outside consultant to assess the viability of an alternative healthcare campus and the reintroduction of lost services. The assessment was positive and the group began their journey toward the procurement of a new site building and partnership with a new service provider to cover the healthcare needs of the immediate and neighboring area residents—all 55,000 plus of them.

“Through the commitment of our community, and local giving by private citizens and area businesses, we now have the ability to close on the building purchase and move into the next phase of our plan. That next phase will include renovations and completion of our design plan, in partnership with MercyOne, for a full-service clinic and out-patient surgery center. We are one step closer to regaining some control of the medical services offered in our community, dramatically reducing the cost of care to our citizens, and eventually restoring services that have been stripped from the Albert Lea area,” said ALHC Trustee Brad Arends.