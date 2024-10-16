Albert Lea’s Oktoberween event combines Halloween and Oktoberfest fun for all ages

Get ready for a spooktacular time at this year’s Oktoberween, a unique blend of Halloween thrills and Oktoberfest festivities, set to take place over two weekends: Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27 at the fairgrounds in Albert Lea, Minn. This family-friendly event promises two weekends full of activities, live entertainment, delicious food, and exciting attractions for all ages.

Event Dates and Times:

Friday, Oct. 18 and 25, 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 and 26, 3-10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 and 27, Noon-5 p.m.

What to Expect at Oktoberween:

Live Music: Enjoy performances by local favorites such as Papa J, Door 49, 507 Country, and Los Rebeldes, plus Polka Saturdays, featuring the Dan Stursa Band.

Daily Kids Carnival: A fun-filled carnival with bounce houses, pumpkin crafts, and games, plus Dale’s Train Ride. Special Trunk or Treat event Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Haunted House: The much-anticipated haunted house returns for those looking for a spine-tingling scare. You can find the Haunted House hours on the website www.Oktoberween.com.

Food Vendors: Satisfy your cravings with offerings from local food trucks such as Hubba Bubba Cuppa, Praeliza Fusion Food, ChillJoy Ice Cream, and more.

“We are excited to bring the community together for a celebration that combines the best of both Halloween and Oktoberfest,” said Konrad, one of the event organizers. “With activities for kids, thrilling attractions, great food, and live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Two premium activities are included in every admission so you can enjoy both the haunted house and the new archery tag activity.”

Oktoberween is also looking for volunteers to help with event operations. Roles include the scare crew, gate and parking crew, security, and demolish crew. Interested parties can sign up at www.Oktoberween.com/volunteer.

For more details about the event, including vendor schedules, entertainment line-ups, and ticketing information, visit the official website at www.Oktoberween.com.

Don’t miss out on two weekends of festive fun and spooky surprises at Oktoberween.