Albert Lea 4th of July weekend celebration

Albert Lea’s Convention and Visitors Bureau would like to invite the public to their Annual Fourth of July festivities taking place July 1-July 4. All events are free and open to the public.

Events for the four-day event include:

Thursday, July 1, from 5:30-7 p.m., Thursdays On Fountain, a weekly free concert, will held at Fountain Lake Park Gazebo, located downtown Albert Lea. The Music concert is by Patchouli, a singer songwriter duo from Chicago, will perform. Immediately after the concert, head across the lake to watch the Bayside Ski Show with the pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Edgewater Bay. These performances are also held weekly during the summer.

Friday, July 2, will be the formal unveiling of a new bronze Marion Ross statue at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, on Broadway, downtown Albert Lea. Marion Ross will be there, along with other very special guests. A reception will be held at Three Oaks Winery located at 73505 225th St. in Albert Lea, where food trucks, a wine auction and happy times will continue.

Saturday, July 3, the parade with Marion Ross as Grand Marshal begins at 6 p.m. The theme of the parade is Happier Days Ahead. The parade begins at the fairgrounds, traveling south on Bridge Ave., then west on Fountain St., south on St. Mary’s Ave., and ending on Central Park.

Sunday, July 4, from 2-6 p.m., a car show on Broadway, complete with music from the 50s and 60s and food will be available downtown. The Community Band will perform at the Fountain Lake Gazebo at dusk, with fireworks over Fountain Lake after sunset.