Albert Lea Art Center to celebrate Mardi Gras

The Albert Lea Art Center and the Freeborn County Historical Museum will celebrate Mardi Gras, Friday, Feb. 21, from 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Art Center and the museum, as well as at the door.

Stephanie Kibler, executive director of the museum, found several mannequins while going through storage at the museum. She thought it could be fun to turn the mannequins into works of art, and donated them to the Art Center. Twenty-one artists have taken sections of the mannequins to turn into creative pieces, coming up with over 35 different pieces to display. The idea was presented to Art Center members.

“We just said this is a different canvas for the members to use to express themselves,” commented Charlene Marley, Art Center Arts administrator.

One mannequin arm shows an arm raising up a fist, covered with pictures of different female icons throughout history. The base the arm rests on uses Scrabble tiles to spell out “I am woman.”

The Mardi Gras celebration will fall the Friday before Fat Tuesday and the mannequins will be for sale through a silent auction. The artistic pieces would make interesting displays for homes or businesses, or could inspire people to commission their own unique pieces. The show itself will be something new and unique for the community to see as well.

Chef John Lowery of Conger Inn Victory Catering will handle food for the event, with Cajun food on the menu. The 112 on Broadway will offer beer and wine at the event as well, and Dixieland music will be played. Mardi Gras beads will be given to attendees as they arrive, and they are encouraged to dress in Mardi Gras-inspired attire—including masks.

“We want to beat the blahs of winter,” Marley said.