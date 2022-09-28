Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘Elf The Musical’

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) announces auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4, for ‘Elf The Musical’ at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway, Albert Lea.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Directed by Risha Lilienthal, nine performances are scheduled for Dec. 1−11. There are many roles available for children and adults of various ages. Children should be at least eight years old to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing, read from the script and learn a few dance steps.

Auditions begin at 6 p.m. for children ages 8–15, with auditions for 16 and older beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights starting in October, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.