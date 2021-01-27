Albert Lea Community Theatre extends pause on performances

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of its patrons, actors and volunteers, the Albert Lea Community Theatre Board of Directors has voted unanimously to extend the pause on performances into the fall of 2021.

Two plays that have been postponed since the start of the pandemic will be incorporated into the new 2021-22 ACT season. “Doublewide, Texas” is now tentatively scheduled to open the season in the fall of 2021, and “Willy Wonka” will be performed in the summer of 2022. Specific dates and ticket information will be available in the future.

If you hold tickets to “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka” from their originally scheduled season, you have these options:

Donate the value of your tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization. Your ticket purchase is a tax-deductible contribution, which plays a critical role in the sustainability of your community theatre. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, you are donating the value of your ticket purchase to ACT.

Hold your tickets as a credit. You may use your current tickets for “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka” as a 50 percent credit for 2021-22 season tickets. Because the dates have changed, you must purchase new season tickets. Please retain your printed tickets and bring them to the box office as a credit when purchasing your new tickets.

Request a refund. Please call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with your contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls, and will respond as soon as possible.

Additional information and updates will continue to be provided in the coming months through social media, email, and at actonbroadway.com.