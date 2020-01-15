Albert Lea Community Theatre to perform ‘Irena’s Vow’

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) continues its 55th season with the drama “Irena’s Vow” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Feb. 13–22.

The play follows the remarkable true story of Irena Gut Opdyke and the triumphs of the human spirit over devastating tragedy. Irena is a 19-year-old housekeeper in the home of a Nazi officer, when she finds out that the Jewish ghetto is about to be liquidated. Determined to help 12 Jewish workers, she decides to shelter them in the safest place she can think of: the basement of the German commandant’s house. Over the next two years, Irena uses her wit and courage to hide her friends until the end of the German occupation—concealing them in the midst of countless Nazi parties, a blackmail scheme and even the birth of a child.

Cast members are Patty Parsons, Jason Howland, Luke Zacharias, Michael Lilienthal, Jennifer Gonsalves, Risha Lilienthal, Dan Montenegro, Kris Bartley, Aaron McVicker and Logan Petersen.

“Irena’s Vow,” directed by Glen Parsons, will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea, Minn., Feb. 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, Feb. 16, matinee, at 2 p.m. Some scenes in this play may not be suitable for young children.

Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144 (toll-free), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office, which opens weekdays at 9 a.m. Tickets are also available at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Albert Lea Community Theatre is a non-profit organization featuring local actors, directors and stage crew who volunteer their time. All performances are at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 North Broadway, in downtown Albert Lea.