Albert Lea Farmers Market now open

The Albert Lea Farmers Market is held every week Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-Noon. The location remains the same as previous years, in the north parking lot at the intersection of Broadway Ave. and Fountain St. The market is scheduled to run until Oct. 28.

Shop weekly for a variety of fruits and vegetables, meats, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey, coffee, baked goods, soaps, crafts, and more. At the Albert Lea Farmers Market, you’ll find a diverse selection of fresh, seasonal, and locally grown food, as well as unique handmade crafts and artisanal goods.

If you are interested in joining the group as a market vendor, you may contact Kathleen at 507-402-1516 or visit their Facebook page or website www.albertleamainstreet.com/farmersmarket for more information.

