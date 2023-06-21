Home / News / Albert Lea Farmers Market now open

Albert Lea Farmers Market now open

Wed, 06/21/2023 - 10:16am Terry

The Albert Lea Farmers Market is held every week Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-Noon. The location remains the same as previous years, in the north parking lot at the intersection of Broadway Ave. and Fountain St. The market is scheduled to run until Oct. 28.
Shop weekly for a variety of fruits and vegetables, meats, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey, coffee, baked goods, soaps, crafts, and more. At the Albert Lea Farmers Market, you’ll find a diverse selection of fresh, seasonal, and locally grown food, as well as unique handmade crafts and artisanal goods.
If you are interested in joining the group as a market vendor, you may contact Kathleen at 507-402-1516 or visit their Facebook page or website www.albertleamainstreet.com/farmersmarket for more information.
 

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here