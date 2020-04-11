Albert Lea to host Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt

While the men are away with their Big Buck hunting activities, downtown Albert Lea businesses and the Albert Lea Visitors and Convention Bureau will be hosting the second annual “Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt Shopping Event”.

Mark your calendars and plan on shopping downtown Albert Lea, Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. With holidays approaching, it is an opportune time to get started with your holiday shopping.

Many downtown stores and boutiques are participating in the event and will offer refreshments, specials, and giveaways. A gift basket is to be given away to one lucky winner but you must enter to win. Find the “Buck” in each participating business and take a picture of the deer. The drawing for the winner will be held at the end of the event.

“We are always excited to see shoppers from the area coming in to shop and want to extend a warm welcome to our Albert Lea community,” said Angie Moeller, owner of The Homestead Boutique in Albert Lea.

For further information, visit the Facebook page “Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt Shopping Event.”