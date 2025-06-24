Albert Lea set to celebrate with 2025 Fourth of July Jamboree

The City of Albert Lea is gearing up for one of the most exciting events of the summer: the 2025 Fourth of July Jamboree. This multi-day celebration will take place July 3-6, offering something for everyone with a full lineup of events, food, music, and family fun.

The festivities kick off Thursday, July 3, with food vendors open from noon to 8 p.m. in the North Broadway parking lot. The annual parade begins at 6 p.m., starting at the Fairgrounds and ending at Central Park.

Later that evening, attendees can enjoy the Bayside Ski Show at Edgewater Bay at 7 p.m., followed by live music from Melissa Schulz as part of Thursdays on Fountain at 7:30 p.m., and a Block Party at Harold’s Bar with DJ KB starting at 9 p.m.

The excitement continues Friday, July 4, with a flea market open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skyline Plaza. Food vendors return from noon to 8 p.m., and the Bayside Ski Show takes to the water again at Edgewater Bay at 1 p.m. Classic car enthusiasts will enjoy the Car Show on Broadway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with registration beginning at noon. Food trucks will also be available at Frank Hall Park starting at 6 p.m., coinciding with the popular Pelican Breeze Cruise at 6 p.m.

The evening wraps up with a Street Dance at 7:30 p.m. featuring Papa Greezy at 112 on Broadway, performances by the Community Band at 8 p.m. at Fountain Lake Gazebo, another Pelican Breeze Cruise at 9 p.m., and the spectacular fireworks show at 10 p.m. over Fountain/Albert Lea Lakes.

The fun doesn’t stop there. On Saturday, July 5, the flea market and food vendors continue, along with the fan-favorite Boat Parade on Fountain Lake at 3 p.m. The weekend concludes Sunday, July 6, with the flea market and food vendors running once again, and a final Pelican Breeze Cruise at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to welcome the community and visitors to Albert Lea for another long weekend full of entertainment, great food, and family-friendly activities,” said the event organizers. “This year’s Jamboree offers a wonderful blend of traditions and new experiences, and we look forward to seeing everyone downtown both in the parade and by the lake.”

Register for 3rd of July Parade here: https://tinyurl.com/albert-lea-parade-form-2025

Register for Boat Parade here: https://forms.gle/WZ4dNwroQJ5HXUPj8

For more information, visit the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau or the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce websites and social media pages.