ALCT announces auditions for “Fiddler on The Roof”

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) announces auditions will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16 and 17, for “Fiddler on the Roof “ at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minn.

Set in the little village of Antevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. The show features iconic and beloved songs such as “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”

Gordy Handeland will direct with Diane Heaney as music director. There will be eight performances scheduled for June 20-30.

There are roles available for men and women of various ages and a limited number of roles for children in this play. Children should be at least eight years old to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing and read from the script.

Auditions begin at 6 p.m. for children ages 8–16 with auditions for 17 and older beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

Anyone who would like to audition but is unable to attend in person on the audition nights should contact the director, Gordy Handeland, at 507-279-1014 before April 17.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.