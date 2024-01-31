ALCVB announces The Big Freeze Event–A Winter Extravaganza

The Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the details of the much-anticipated annual winter festival, The Big Freeze, taking place Saturday, Feb. 10, in various locations throughout Albert Lea. This event promises a day full of winter fun, community spirit, and family-friendly activities.

Medallion Hunt

Kicking off the festivities, the Medallion Hunt starts Monday, Feb. 5, sponsored by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. Participants are invited to join in this exciting hunt for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Pancake Breakfast

Start your day with a hearty Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at Moose Lodge. For just $10 per person ($5 for kids under 10), enjoy delicious pancakes served by the Double “O” Tractor Club. All proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army.

Pond Hockey Tournament

Hockey enthusiasts can participate in the Pond Hockey Tournament from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lakeview Park. This 3-on-3 tournament welcomes all ages, with categories including Squirt/U10, PeeWee/U12, Bantam, HS, and Adult (18+). Teams can pre-register at the CVB or at the park for $50 per team. Proceeds will support the Inclusive Playground.

Krispy Kreme Drive Thru

Indulge in sweet treats at the Krispy Kreme Drive Thru from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at First Presbyterian, 308 Water St. Enjoy Caribou Coffee and hot cocoa until supplies last, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Albert Lea Youth Group.

Plunge for the Park

Brave the cold in the Plunge for the Park at 11 a.m. at Edgewater Bay. Gather your teams and take a dip in the frozen lake for a great cause, with proceeds benefiting the Inclusive Playground.

Elsa Visit

From 1-3 p.m., visit Whimzy for a private session with Elsa. Schedule your visit at www.heywhimzy.com, sponsored by Whimzy.

Ice Fishing Tournament

Join the Ice Fishing Tournament from 1:30-3 p.m. at City Beach. Entry is $10 per hole, with minnows provided. This event is open to all ages, with prizes for the largest fish and raffles. Portable ice shelters are welcome. This event is sponsored by Home Federal Savings Bank and Albert Lea Anglers.

Chili Cookoff and Bake Sale

Enjoy delicious chili and baked goods at the Chili Cookoff and Bake Sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Edgewater Bay Pavilion. For $6, taste and vote for your favorite chili, or pay $5 with a non-perishable food donation. Proceeds will benefit the Inclusive Playground.

Bloody and Beer Bar

Visit the Bloody and Beer Bar from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Edgewater Bay Pavilion, served by 112 on Broadway.

Galentines

Celebrate Galentines from 3-7 p.m. at participating downtown stores. Enjoy snacks, prizes, samples, and shopping.

Participating stores include: Homestead Boutique, Between Friends Boutique, The Hive, Grace and Glory Consignment, Man Between The Lakes, Daisy Blue Naturals, The Broadway, Addie’s Floral, Heartwaves, 112 on Broadway.

The Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to bring The Big Freeze to the community. They encourage everyone to join them in celebrating the spirit of winter and the warmth of the community.

For more information, visit our facebook page at www.facebook.com/explorealbertlea