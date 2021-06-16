Alliant Energy helping customers combat hot weather

With the hot temperatures continuing, air conditioners are working harder to keep homes cool. Alliant Energy is offering the following tips to help customers stay cool and reduce their energy usage.

• Turn up the thermostat a few degrees: Setting the thermostat as high as possible while staying comfortable will save energy.

• Close the shades: Keep unused rooms cooler by keeping the shades closed.

• Use ceiling fans when possible: Remember to turn off fans when leaving a room.

• Unplug unused electronics: Electronics and small appliances that are off but plugged in are still using power.

• Don’t use the TV for background noise: Instead, use a radio or a white noise app on a phone to use less energy.

More tips and information about saving energy at home is available at alliantenergy.com/energyefficiency.

Taking these steps can increase savings and help customers avoid surprises on their bills.

Customers are also encouraged to enroll in Alliant Energy’s My Account to track their energy usage and set up high-usage alerts.