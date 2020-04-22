Amateur radio offers a wide variety of uses

Two local amateur radio operators, Jim Montgomery, Lake Mills, and Josh Boehmer, Mason City, wanted to share their enthusiasm for amateur radio with others.

Montgomery’s first amateur radio came from the Army surplus store when he was a young boy. He has been interested in amateur radio for over 60 years. He enjoys the technical and theory aspect, taking apart and putting things together, and also chatting with others. He has an Advanced license (this category has since been eliminated).

Boehmer’s interest began while he was a park ranger, using a mobile business band radio that was similar to amateur radio. For the past four plus years, his interest has grown. He is the team coordinator for the Amateur Radio Emergency Services of North Iowa (ARES) team, the president of the area club—Northland Amateur Communications Group, and a team member on the North Iowa Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). He meets with other fellow amateur radio enthusiasts every Saturday for breakfast in Mason City. Boehmer has a Technician license.

There are over 7,000 active amateur radio clubs in the U.S., with over 700,000 members. Many of these clubs are affiliated with the national association for amateur radio, American Radio Relay League, or ARRL.

In the past, there were a lot of amateur radio, or ham, clubs in the area, but people passed away, lost interest, or the clubs became dormant. Instead of working to bring back or recharter all these smaller clubs, there is currently what they like to call a “hub,” covering the nine-county area, centered around Mason City. (This area includes Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Franklin, Hancock, Floyd and Wright counties). Other area clubs are located in Algona, Ackley, Waterloo, Albert Lea and Austin, Minn.

Amateur radio operators, or hams, are people of all ages and nationalities. For over a century, they have been using new and used parts to make receivers, antennas, and transmitters, in order to communicate with others. They enjoy taking things apart and putting them back together; experimenting with electronics, or interfacing transmitters with their computers.

Some amateur radio operators serve their communities by providing communications during marathons, walk-a-thons, celebrations, fairs, fundraisers, and also during emergencies, such as tornadoes. Currently, the local Amateur Radio Emergency Service team has been providing support services in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. They are trained, organized volunteers, providing their service at no charge.

Things you can do with amateur radio

• Create your own network of amateur radio friends around the world and send instant text messages without cell phones.

• Talk through satellites or with astronauts on board the International Space Station.

• Be a sign sleuth. “Fox” hunt for hidden radio signals, and with GPS.

• Investigate the many new combined radio-Internet communication techniques.

• Become a weather spotter and help your community prepare for weather events.

• Use amateur radio to control models, robots, or drones.

• Support recovery efforts in emergencies.

• Earn badges and patches through Scouting programs and participate in worldwide radio events. Jamboree on the Air is held in October and covers all things scouting (Boy, Girl, Venture, Seas). If you are a licensed amateur radio operator, you have already fulfilled at least one requirement on dozens of merit badges.

• Use your radio for community service by providing communications for a bike race or marathon.

• Track your friends, pets, or wildlife using your ham radio.

• Take ham radio along when you go hiking or camping and you will never be out of contact.

• Build and test your own gear.

• Experiment with new software applications for radio or create your own.

• Learn the radio science that powers cell phones, bluetooth and all of the latest wireless technologies.



How to get started

Amateur radio is a licensed radio service, so first you will need to earn your FCC license. There are three levels of licenses: Technician, General, and Extra. There used to be five levels, but Novice and Advanced have since been eliminated.

The technician level exam is made up of 35 multiple choice questions. In order to pass the exam, you must answer at least 27 questions correctly. The 425-question pool is available to look over online, so that a person may study beforehand.

About once a month, a testing session is held at in the area. Three volunteer examiners, who are licensed amateur radio operators, attend the testing and grade your exam. You will be informed right away if you have passed or failed. They will tell you your score, but not which questions you answered incorrectly. If you pass, you will receive your license, but cannot transmit until you receive your call sign, which will take several days. If you fail, you have the option to immediately take the test again­, with a new set of questions. You will, of course, have to pay the testing fee again.

Cerro Gordo County also offers a “one day class” and test session, one time a year, during the winter. This includes: a full day study session, which offers refreshments, lunch, and snacks; an FCC technician class exam, with same-day test results; a brand new pre-programmed duel band handheld amateur radio with an improved antenna; a one-year membership to the Northland Amateur Communications Group; and immediate eligibility to join the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) of North Iowa.

If you are interested in finding out more about amateur radio, the Northland Amateur Communications Group holds a Field Day the last Saturday in June, that is open to the public. This year’s Field Day is currently scheduled for June 27 beginning at 10 a.m., at Georgia Hanford MacNider Park, just off Hwy. 65, on the southeast side of Mason City. The Field Day includes a Fox Hunt (Radio Direction Finding); Storm Spotting and Amateur Radio presentation; and an “Informal” Field Day Contest. For more information, visit NACG at www.ke0pou.com or their Facebook page. You can also find Facebook pages for the storm spotter team by searching “North Iowa Skywarn” or find the facebook page for the volunteer emergency Teams by searching “ARES of North Iowa” and “North Iowa CERT.”

Jim Montgomery also plans to host a weekly Study Session for those interested in the Lake Mills area. Due to the ongoing situation, a “first meeting” for the study group has not yet been set. If you are interested, Jim has asked that you give him a call at 641-590-0931. He will mark down your name and number and keep everyone informed on when the study group will begin.