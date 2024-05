American Legion Memorial Day Schedules

Members of American Legion Post #317 will be making their traditional visits to eight nearby cemeteries, Monday, May 27. The group will assemble at 8:30 a.m. and will leave for the cemeteries at 8:45 a.m. The schedule is: Lime Creek Synod, 9 a.m.; Lime Creek, 9:15 a.m.; Oak Lawn, Emmons, 9:30 a.m.; Silver Lake, 9:50 a.m.; St. James Catholic, 10:45 a.m.; Lunder, 11 a.m.; Brush Hill, 11:15 a.m.; Bear Lake, 11:30 a.m.; Emmons Veterans Memorial, 11:45 a.m.

Members of American Legion Otto Chose Post #235 Memorial Day schedule will be as follows: Salem Memorial Cemetery (Hwy. 69 N.), 9 a.m.; Salem Lutheran Cemetery (N. Lake St.), 9:30 a.m.; Sunnyside, 10 a.m.; Winnebago (rural Lake Mills), 10:30 a.m.; Center Synod (rural Lake Mills), 11 a.m. The group will finish at 11:30 a.m. at Arlington Veterans Memorial Park for a short program.