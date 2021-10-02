Anderson retires after 48 years in business

Dave’s Auto Service, corner of Main and Lake Streets, Lake Mills, will continue full-service under new owners. Joe Jamtgaard and Jackie Villela. Anderson said he leaves the business in good hands, as Jamtgaard has 14 years of experience working for Dave, and Villela has four years at the station, plus 16 years at Don’s Motor Mart, two blocks west of Dave’s.

“Both Joe and Jackie are good with people and public relations, and are active in the community. Plus, they took a class through NIACC, to help them prepare for owning the station,” said Anderson. “I forget sometimes how old I am, so when Joe and Jackie wanted to buy us out, we (Anderson and his wife, Rachel) thought the time was right.” Jamtgaard and Villela took over Jan. 1, 2021.

Dave’s dad, Willie, used to own the station, until he found a job as a mail carrier for the USPS in 1962, when he sold it. So, actually, Dave bought it back from then-owner, Cal Peterson, who offered it to Anderson in 1973.

The station under Anderson, started as Dave’s 66 service, (which was a franchise under Phillips 66), until Phillips pulled out of the area. Then Anderson became an independent dealer and called the station, Dave’s Auto Service.

“I have always enjoyed the people I served as customers and being able to provide service to them. Sometimes it seems like we just started; time goes by so fast. I also have always enjoyed the employees we have had. There have been roughly 80-100 kids that have worked here over the years. One of the things I enjoyed most was getting to know the different kids, and seeing how they turned out later in life. These customers and employees have made the business what it is today.”

Anderson sees the need for the full service station to continue in the community, and even though he is retired, remains at the station, now as a part-time employee, to help in the transition.

Anderson married Rachel (Bye), June 29, 2019. They plan to do some traveling and spend more time with their three shared grandsons, and family.

“These last 48 years, we have seen generations come and go both as customers, and as employees. We are grateful to everyone for their support.”