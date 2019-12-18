The Worth Soil and Water Conservation District and the Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring their annual scholarship competition. All high school seniors residing in Worth County are eligible. The scholarship will be used for their first year of education on the college level while pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

The Worth Soil and Water Conservation District will award a $500 scholarship in Worth County. They will also Choose the entry to be considered for the regional competition. Three scholarships will be awarded on the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. Regional winners from the other six regions who do not receive the state awards will receive $500.

Applications are to be submitted to the Worth Soil and Water Conservation District Office, 1004 10th St. S., Ste. B, Northwood, Iowa 50459 no later than Feb. 14, 2020.

The scholarship application is available online at www.cdiowa.org, Conservation Districts of Iowa and scroll down the page to Click here for information on the 2020 Conservation Scholarships.

Be sure to fill out the 2020 application, as application forms from previous years will not be accepted. The awards are chosen on the basis of leadership, service, character, self-motivation, and scholastic achievement.