Annual Veterans Program Held
Wed, 11/16/2022 - 11:13am Terry
Last Friday night during the Lake Mills’ Veterans Day program, Diane Weide of the North Central Iowa Quilts of Valor Foundation, presented unique, patriotic quilts to six local Veterans.
