Aprons featured at Albert Lea Art Center

The Albert Lea Art Center is featuring fiber artist, Yvonne Cory, April 9-May 18.

The vintage collection and creatively designed aprons are elements of Cory’s fiber artistry that are interwoven in public performances, historical displays, a boutique, and gallery shows. Family aprons from past generations, plain and fancy, have a place in the collection, and Cory shares their stories frequently.

Why aprons? An apron is the oldest wearable garment to embrace interesting history. It displays a variety of art techniques.

Admission to the gallery is free. The gallery at the Albert Lea Art Center is open Tuesdays, Noon-6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.