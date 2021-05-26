Art and writing contest winners

These LMCS fifth grade students, Halle Peterson, Gabby Brandenburg and Kenlie Greenfield are part of the LMCS Art Club lead by Mrs. Gretchen Kingland. They entered the NIACC Diversity Committee Art and Writing Contest for Kindergarten through fifth grade students, titled “The Bridge: Embracing Diversity through Art and Writing.” Gabby was a $100 winner and took first place. Kenlie was a $50 winner and took second place, and Halle took third place and received $25.