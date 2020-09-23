Home / News / Artist gives car wash a splash of color

The Lake Mills Car Wash, located on S. Mill St. and owned by Scott and Joan Flugum, received a splash of color last week. Cindy Nelson, a family friend and artist from Loxahatchee, Fla., painted a colorful mural on the east wall of the business. The mural took approximately three-and-a-half days to create, and drew a small crowd of onlookers last Wednesday afternoon. Cindy’s passion is glass etchings. Some of her clients include Burt Reynolds, Phil Nicholson, and the Miami Dolphins. Cindy and her mother, Heddy, who lives in Pompano, Fla., have been visiting the Flugums this month.

