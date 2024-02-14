Asbury Hosts Valentine Dinner
Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:50pm Terry
Asbury United Methodist Church hosted a Valentine’s Sweeheart Dinner this past Saturday, Feb. 10. The dining room was decorated in red and white hearts, flowers and tinsel.
Asbury United Methodist Church hosted a Valentine’s Sweeheart Dinner this past Saturday, Feb. 10. The dining room was decorated in red and white hearts, flowers and tinsel.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397